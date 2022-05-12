ACQUES SPUR — A recent Facebook post piqued my interest and led my husband and I on a Sunday afternoon jaunt to locate the gravesite of Jackson Sundown.
Jackson Sundown, or Wana’tón’cickanin’, was from the Wal’waáma Band of Nimîipuu (Nez Perce). He was the nephew of Chief Joseph. At age 14, in 1877, he rode with his uncle during battle.
I knew of the famous Sundown because of his involvement in rodeos and due to his famous ride at the Pendleton Roundup and also riding at the Border Days Rodeo in Grangeville. When I heard his gravesite was close by, just past Culdesac, I was determined to find it.
Sundown, who was called Buffalo Jackson in his early years, raised a family on the Flathead Reservation in Montana before moving to Idaho in 1910. He married Cecelia Wapsheli in Idaho, and settled down at Jacques Spur, six miles east of Lapwai. In both Montana and Idaho, Sundown made his living by breeding, raising, breaking and selling horses.
According to Mary Hawkins, Nez Perce Tribe, “In his late 40s, Sundown entered rodeos in Idaho and Canada. He became a favorite because he was tall, lean and handsome, wore his hair in braids tied under his chin, and always wore elegant, brightly colored outfits. Sundown’s riding ability was so superior that cowboys, mostly non-Indian, would not take part in contests that he entered. Eventually, rodeo managers decided to remedy this by paying him $50 a day to entertain the crowd, rather than enter the contests which he was sure to win.”
In 1915, Sundown (age 52) placed third at the Pendleton Roundup. Sundown planned to retire from the rodeo, but was persuaded to enter the 1916 Roundup by sculptor Alexander Phimester Proctor, who paid his entrance fee.
Hawkins relayed that Sundown’s ride at the 1916 Pendleton Roundup finals is legendary. At age 53, Sundown took on a fierce horse named Angel. Angel bucked so furiously that Sundown removed his hat to fan it. Spectators reported that horse and rider merged into one during that frenzied ride. According to one account, “The crowd went wild, and threatened to take down the grandstands board-by-board if Sundown wasn’t awarded the title he had so clearly won.” Sundown won the all-around event and entered the realm of myth for horse riders and rodeo enthusiasts alike.
Jackson Sundown died of pneumonia in 1923 at age 60. His memorial is located at Slickpoo Mission Cemetery near Jacques Spur. He was not considered an American citizen by the U.S. government at the time of his death. He was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame in 2014.
Where to visit the grave:
Sundown is buried at Slickpoo Cemetery. From Grangeville, drive on U.S. Highway 95 North toward Culdesac. It takes about an hour to get there (55 miles). Drive past Culdesac and turn left on Mission Creek Road. The entrance to the cemetery is located about 3.8 miles on the left side of he road.
Note the driveway is privately owned, but is the only access to the public cemetery, so it is OK to use it. You have to park and hike up a hill a ways, but will see the large cross at the cemetery from where you park. I read online it is not advisable to visit the cemetery in late July and August due to rattlesnakes. Note that winter might not be the best time, either. Spring makes an area of the hike across a field up to the site a little slick if it has been wet, but it is not bad.
The cemetery was formerly part of a Roman Catholic mission built in 1867, with permission of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Chief Slickpoo, by Father Cataldo, who would later go on to establish Gonzaga University. Just up the road from the cemetery is the old mission church building, which is now privately owned and unsafe for anyone to go in, according to the new owner (who does not want anyone on his property); however, although there is no public access to the church, you can clearly see the building and old signage from the road). The mission, which closed in 1958, included 600 acres at one time, and other remnants of it can be seen along the road, as well, including crosses and an old school building on the right side. Everything except the cemetery is now privately owned.
In the cemetery, most of the grave markers are those of children. We were told there were at least two fires at the mission and many children died, some of whom only had wooden markers in the graveyard. The site is unkept with many gravestones broken and the ground is very uneven on the hillside. We were also told the cemetery does not accept any new burials.
For the history buff or anyone interested in rodeo or the Nez Perce people, the trip is interesting and worth the drive.
