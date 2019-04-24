KAMIAH – A Kamiah youth was one of nearly 70 volunteers in the state of Idaho who were honored at Idaho’s Brightest Stars awards in January.
Kamiah High School senior Thomas Moss-Mozley was recognized in the student category. He’s been a dynamic volunteer since he joined 4-H more than nine years ago and has been involved with a variety of organizations including the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, Clearwater Valley Getters and the Kamiah Afterschool Program.
The son of Gene Mozley and Cheri Mozley, Moss-Mozley plans to go to college and major in psychology and criminal justice following graduation.
“Volunteering is important to me because I like being a person people can come to for help with anything, and it makes me happy knowing I’m making a difference for others,” he said.
He’s the founding member and current president of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, an organization that empowers others to build healthier communities through prevention leadership.
“If I could change one thing about society today, it would be how people are afraid to show their true selves because they are afraid that they won’t fit in or get made fun of,” he said. “I think people should be able to be who they want without having to worry.”
The recognition ceremony held in Boise was organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Each person had to be nominated, then the final selection was made by a panel of community reviewers.
“Volunteerism is a gift that benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout our state,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release. “These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens.”
