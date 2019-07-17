Winchester State Park offers year-round fishing, as well as seasonal offerings for other outdoor activities and wildlife viewing.
Winter activities at the park include cross-country skiing, ice skating and ice fishing. Summer offers swimming, boating and fishing opportunities.
The lake’s big fishing draw is for rainbow trout, regularly stocked by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Other species include perch, tiger muskie, bass and blue gill.
Among the wildlife to be seen at the park are white-tailed deer, Canada geese, muskrats, Steller’s jay and osprey.
Winchester Lake offers 46 serviced, 22 standard, and three ADA campsites, as well as four yurts (one ADA), along with rest rooms, showers and a dump station. Reservations can be made for Memorial Day through Labor Day for campsites and year-round for yurts.
During spring and summer, the recommended path for your walk or run is the approximate three-mile Lakeshore Trail. The park’s smaller loop trails also offer great terrain for mountain bikes or trail runners. Seasonal bike and canoe rentals are available.
The park is located 38 miles south of Lewiston off U.S. Highway 95. For information: 1786 Forest Road, Winchester, ID 83555; 208-924-7563; https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/winchester or visit it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.