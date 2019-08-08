WOODLAND – Pam McIntire’s Idaho County 4-H and fair experience goes back a few years. She was a 4-H member as a child and showed a dairy heifer and her horse, and also participated in constructed clothing and foods.
“And this will be my 16th year as secretary/treasurer of the fair board,” she said.
McIntire was a member of the Woodland 4-H Club as a youth and then she and her husband, Frank, became leaders of that very club. Their children, Daniel and Lacey, were members of the club and participated yearly in the Idaho County Fair.
“In 2002, I worked with [then fair secretary] Enid Newman at the fair and then helped her get the premium checks mailed after the fair,” McIntire explained. “She gave me a notebook with all her responsibilities and contacts written down, and I relied on that until I had everything transferred to the computer.”
Frank was a fair board member and chairman previous to her start, so she said she understood “a little” how the board was organized and the fair operated.
Newman had copious handwritten notes, ledgers and notebooks and now McIntire has most everything computerized.
While in previous years the checks following the fair were all handwritten, they are now computerized, and McIntire tries to get them all out and have the books closed no later than October.
The board meets each month where McIntire presents her prepared financial statements and minutes. She also spends time recruiting volunteers for open class exhibits and helps prepare the books the ribbons placed are recorded in.
“The extension staff is wonderful – from Jim Church and Susie Heckman to Jill Bruegeman, they’re all helpful and great to work with,” she said. “I have also enjoyed getting to know the fair board members and working with them. They all take on a variety of jobs and work hard to make the fair successful.”
She also thanks the Idaho County Commissioners for the annual support of the fair.
“They budget us in and it’s very appreciated,” she said. “We try to be very good stewards of the money provided and save a little each year for needed projects.”
This year, some of those funds have helped purchase a new livestock scale and stage area (where the gazebo was formerly located). Currently, the board is saving for the addition of an ADA-accessible bathroom and showers located close to the Agee Livestock Pavilion.
The McIntires’ two children are now married with children of their own: Daniel and Leslie have three children, Hope, Owen and Kane; and Lacey and husband Mat Faeth have two daughters, Reagan and Oakley.
McIntire does not stay on the fairgrounds during fair week, but is available close by as she stays in a camper at Daniel and Leslie’s.
“It’s a busy week for sure, and afterwards it’s even busier for me, getting things all wrapped up,” she said. “I enjoy it and don’t have plans to retire anytime soon.”
