RIGGINS – For 16-year-old Emily Diaz, it’s an easy answer to what makes her family unique.
“We’re multicultural,” the Salmon River Junior-Senior High School junior smiled.
Diaz’s mother, Rachel, was raised in the area and graduated from Salmon River. Her father, Francisco, is from Mexico.
“He does quite a bit of the cooking and he makes all kinds of things, but I especially like the authentic Mexican food,” Emily said.
She said she’s close to her family, which includes Lewis-Clark State College graduate brother, Alex.
And when it comes to heroes, there’s not even a close second.
“My mom. She’s the best – very supportive of everything my brother and I have ever been involved in,” said the 4.0 student.
For Emily, that involvement has included 4-H, BPA (Business Professionals of America), horse drill team and rodeo royalty and years of sports – most specifically volleyball and basketball.
A broken arm in a Ranger accident in eighth grade led to a difficult time of redefinition for Emily.
“It really messed with me mentally. I couldn’t play sports that year, and that’s really who I felt I was: an athlete,” she said.
Physical therapy and hard work, including overcoming her fear of hurting herself again, put her back in scoring position her freshman year and she hasn’t looked back.
Although she has enjoyed growing up in a small town and attending a rural school, she realizes the world has additional opportunities, she said.
She has traveled to Mexico, played club volleyball on a weekly basis in Lewiston for a season, and will travel on an educational trip to the eastern seaboard this June.
“I want to try new things, to adventure to other states and countries,” she said. “Just in the last couple of years have I really come out of my shell and opened up, become less shy. There’s a lot I want to experience.”
When she graduates next year, she hopes to attend college and go into the dental or orthodontia career field.
Emily said she knows the high school years can be a challenge, but her advice to younger students is “don’t get down on yourself. Look at the positives and don’t be intimidated by older students. Make friends, build relationships and always do the best you can.”
“I always looked up to the older students and I hope I can be someone the younger students look up to now,” she said.
