GRANGEVILLE – Area residents and visitors are invited to get on board during Border Days. Train enthusiasts and history buffs will be glad to know the Bicentennial Historical Museum will offer a special display on the Stites and Kooskia railroads.
The basement will house the railroad display while upstairs will also be open with the traditional museum displays.
The museum, located at 305 N. College Street, will be open Thursday through Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. The building is air conditioned, with bathrooms available. Ample parking is on site and refreshments are served. There is no cost to visit the museum.
“There was a train depot in every little town years ago,” said museum volunteer Juanita Reynolds Seay, who grew up in Kooskia.
Seay has spent time researching he railroad and obtaining information and photos and has been assisting with the basement display, which includes ticket boards and other furniture as well as a variety of historical items and from the depots.
“I vividly remember riding the train in about 1949,” she said. “First graders each year got to ride the train from Kooskia to Stites.”
Although the train ride was thrilling, her most intense memory is of the water fountain on the train.
“I bet each of us drank a gallon of water,” she laughed. “It was fascinating – I thought that was just about the best thing ever created on God’s green earth!”
According to Idaho County Voices, in 1897, Jacob Stites obtained a homestead tract which included the spot on which the town of Stites was later built. As Stites filed his claim, the Union Pacific and Northern Pacific railroads were wresting for the potential market of the Clearwater Valley.
The following year, Northern Pacific took the preliminary steps toward building the Clearwater Short Line. In 1898, Northern Pacific announced plans to push the Clearwater Short Line through Kooskia to Stites. Stites would be the end of the railroad line. Stites became the jumping off point for all merchandise coming in by railroad.
According to Lolita Brown in Pioneer Profiles, Aug. 23, 1955, was the last passenger car to travel the Clearwater Short line from Lewiston to Stites. The tracks would see a few more decades of hauling timber and agricultural products before the line was finally abandoned.
The Short Line track reached Kooskia (which was formerly called “Stuart”) in 1899. With the arrival of the railroad, the town boasted a population of about 400 people. By 1902 the train depot was built
“Cecil Boller recalls his father, Fred, saying that when the first train pulled into Kooskia the people were out en masse to watch,” reads Idaho County Voices: Kooskia, page 119. “When the engineer stuck his head out and yelled, ‘Look out! We’re gonna turn around!’ the crowd scattered, forgetting momentarily that the train was confined to the tracks.”
