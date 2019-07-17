“If you don't know history, then you don't know anything. You are a leaf that doesn't know it is part of a tree. ” ― Michael Crichton
Clearwater County offers a rich story of history in the building and expanding of the Gem State. Those stories are told in the region’s museums.
Clearwater Historical Museum
The Clearwater Historical Museum is in Orofino with collections on the people and history of the Clearwater River country, along with the surrounding regions of Lewis, Nez Perce, Idaho and Shoshone counties. Artifacts relate to the Nez Perce Tribe, Lewis and Clark Expedition, industries (mining, farming, logging), early homesteading and regional activities.
The museum is open for public research, and staff will do limited research on a charged basis depending on request. Special museum tours can be arranged in advance. Books on regional history are available for purchase.
Museum Hours: Summer - May thru September: Tuesday through Saturday 12:30 to 5:30; Winter - October through May: Tuesday through Saturday 1:30 to 4:30
Information: 315 College Avenue, Orofino, 208-476-5033; http://clearwatermuseum.org .
J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum
The J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum in Pierce chronicles the history of the logging industry in North Central Idaho. The museum is located in a 1928 log cabin, housing local mining and logging artifacts and historical interpretive exhibits.
Nearby the facility is a park with picnic area, and is adjacent to Idaho’s first government building, the 1862 Shoshone County Courthouse.
Operations: mid-June to mid-October, Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.; after Labor Day, Saturdays only, noon to 4 p.m. Admission by donation.
Information: Main Street, 208-464-2677. Find them on Facebook.
Other Museums To See:
Elk River Museum, Community Center, Second and Main streets, Elk River; open summer hours 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays; open holiday weekends or by appointment; call 208-826-3390 or 208-826-3678.
Weippe Hilltop Heritage Museum, Main Street in old library, Weippe; open by appointment; contact: 208-435-9331 or 208-435-4568; or hilltopheritage@hotmail.com .
