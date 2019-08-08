Enid Newman of Stites served as Idaho County Fair board secretary for 39 years prior to retiring in 2002.
Enid was the eldest child of Eldrew and Sylvia Noyes Chadwick and grew up in New Plymouth.
She graduated in May 1939 as salutatorian of her class. She then attended Boise Business University. She married Wayne Newman in 1945, and they spent 10 years in White Bird. In 1955, they purchased a land on Lukes Gulch outside of Stites and their sons, Darrel and Larry, attended school in Stites and then Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia.
Newman was Stites city clerk from 1966 to 1971, and was clerk in the Idaho County Assessor's Office for 25 years until she retired in 1986. For years after her retirement she worked during the busy times in the assessor's and treasurer's offices.
She enjoyed her years as a 4-H Club sewing leader for many girls in the Clearwater area. In 1963, she became secretary-treasurer for the Idaho County Fair Board. She also served on the Idaho County election board for White Bird and Stites for every election from 1945 to 2010, serving many of those years as the chief judge of the Stites precinct.
She died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood at the age of 89 in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.