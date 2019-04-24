COTTONWOOD – While many kids spend their time playing video games, watching television or on their phones, Ellie and Maggie Nuxoll have different priorities.
The sisters each enjoy getting up early in the morning and coming home from school each day to do their chores.
“I really love animals a lot,” said 12-year-old Ellie, who is in the sixth grade at Prairie Elementary School.
“I can’t wait to get home,” added 9-year-old Maggie, who is in fourth grade at PES.
Home means working with their menagerie of animals alongside dad and mom, Anthony Verdino and Rene Duman.
“They pitch hay and feed without having to be asked,” Rene said.
“You have to – I mean, we wouldn’t be able to have these animals without pitching in to take care of them,” Ellie added.
That care includes cowboying and wrangling cattle atop their horses – both for their family and for friend, Wayne James – as well as helping during calving season, doctoring sick or hurting animals, feeding and cleaning pens and stalls.
“And we have rabbits,” said Maggie.
The sisters breed and sell rabbits and also take care of their two dogs and seven cats, a pony, a passel of horses and cows and a miniature donkey, Penelope, that Santa brought last Christmas.
“I like working for things because if you don’t work for something and earn it, then it’s not like it’s really just yours,” Ellie explained.
“And it’s a lot better than doing nothing – just sitting there,” Maggie said.
One of those things they nurtured and earned is a foal named Lucy whose mother had colic and died when Lucy was just five days old.
“We bottle fed her and I even slept outside with her, and Maggie came in and out that night, too,” Ellie said. The girls took turns feeding the motherless baby every three hours. She survived and has a special bond with her pseudo-mothers.
According to Mom, the girls are fairly inseparable at home. But at school?
“No way, we don’t hang out,” Ellie laughed.
“We go our own way,” added Maggie.
Chores and homework, then riding and playing with the animals and having other outside adventures, takes up most of their time. Friday nights are one of the only big television times -- pizza and movie night.
Ellie gives the advice to set goals and work toward them.
“Then you can get what you want and need,” said Ellie, who is learning to rope this year.
“That Paint over there,” she pointed to the corral, “that’s my horse.”
“There’s my pony, Trigger,” said Maggie, who admitted she would like it if Trigger could talk and tell her what he is thinking.
“He probably just wants more hay,” she smiled.
Rene said her girls are often late for school during calving season as one of their jobs is to get calves warmed and standing up.
“They bring them inside and take the hair dryer to them,” she said.
“Yeah, it can be sad if one dies,” said Maggie.
“Really sad. I get too sad, sometimes,” nodded Ellie. “I know it’s part of life, but I just love animals so much that it makes me cry to lose one.”
What do they want to do when they grow up?
“The same thing I do right now, here with the animals,” laughed Ellie. “And maybe I’ll be a veterinarian.”
“I am planning to be a horse breaker and fence builder,” Maggie said. Last year, she ended up with 30 stiches after a run-in with barbed wire.
“She didn’t want to be put out to get the stitches, so she just watched while they stitched her nose and eyelid,” Rene said.
“I didn’t want to be in a deep sleep and miss everything that was going on,” Maggie explained.
The girls have five siblings: Sheldon, 16; Cassidy, 14; Birch, 13; Hudson, 3, and Katie Ruth who was born Feb. 20 on big sister Ellie’s birthday.
And although Ellie said she does get along with Maggie, she would still like to have her own room.
“That would be nice,” she grinned.
