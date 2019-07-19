Technology advances at a dizzying pace, but some projects continue to require old-school tools, skills and, literally, horsepower. Maintenance of back-country airstrips, for example, presents some logistical challenges.
Last season, the Krassel Ranger District of the Payette National Forest coordinated work on two of its public-use back-country airstrips: Cold Meadows and Cabin Creek.
Regrading the surfaces and replacing water bars, which divert water to protect against erosion and trenching, on the airstrips required dismantling a grader and loading it, along with other equipment and materials, onto two small aircraft in the town of Salmon.
While the equipment was being flown in, workers trailed two draft horses, two draft mules and two pack mules from Myers Cove to Cabin Creek, a 70-mile journey. After setting up camp, the workers re-assembled the grader and tackled the 1,700-foot airstrip project.
Then the workers, who all had experience as teamsters and packers, loaded up their equipment and made the 16-mile journey to Cold Meadows. A Forest Service helicopter picked up the almost 1,500-pound grader and flew it to the next airstrip. After the work on the 4,550-foot long Cold Meadows airstrip was completed, the grader was again disassembled and flown back to Salmon while the workers, horses and mules journeyed 86 miles back to the Myers Cove trail head.
The work was completed over 10 days in the fall, and the two airstrips, which see about 800 landings annually, will not need grader work for at least five years, according to the Krassel Ranger District.
