It’s been said of those who rodeo, “We all got pieces of crazy in us, some bigger pieces than others.”
Among the early legends of rodeo was North Central Idaho resident Pete Grubb, a World Champion cowboy and inductee into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
Grubb, who died in 1969 at the age of 56, was the first ProRodeo cowboy to win world championships at both ends of the arena. The Salmon, Idaho, cowboy won the bareback riding title in 1938 and the team roping (as a heeler) in 1940. He was the first cowboy to win both the bareback riding and saddle bronc riding in the same year at New York's Madison Square Garden, managing that parlay in 1934, and he won the bareback riding again in 1935-36.
At a young age he worked cattle and rode horses, playing hooky more than he went to school and “quit it all together” before he finished the sixth grade.
Local weekend rodeos caught his attention and he was soon competing, leading to hours of daily practice riding broncs and roping. He set out on his own at age 14, working for various ranchers and continuing his practices for rodeo. His first rodeo was in Stanley in 1927, and two years later he left the local shows and set out on the circuit. In 1930 he won the Northwest Amateur Championship at Pendleton, Ore., and followed the rodeos year-round.
During the 1930s, Grubb was one of the top competitors and won numerous events in the big rodeos, including Salinas, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Forth Worth. 1934 was a good year for Grubb, who won the saddle bronc and bareback riding championships at Madison Square Garden; and a few weeks later he won the bronc riding at Boston. In 1935 and again in 1938 he won the bareback riding at New York. In 1938 he was rated as the World’s Champion Bareback Bronc Rider by the Rodeo Association of America (RAA). In his last years of competition, his skill with a rope came into play, and in 1940 he was rated RRA’s World’s Champion Team Roper.
As with great rodeoers, there is great rodeo stock. Grubb was the second cowboy to ride “Hell’s Angel,” and was bucked off “Five Minutes to Midnight” the three times he drew him – on that last horse, his opinion was it was the greatest bucker he ever mounted. As with most all in the sport, Grubb was hurt plenty, but he considered it part of the territory as noted in his biography sheet where under “Serious Injuries” he wrote: “None – only broken leg, broken nose, and some torn ligaments.”
Grubb retired from rodeo and took up cattle ranching in Arizona, though he continued to judge large rodeos for several years, and he also owned rodeo stock and produced southwest rodeos in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. He was a faithful attendee at the local ranch Sunday get-togethers to rope, ride and occasionally bronc, and “tell lies” about the tough ones on the circuit.
ProRodeo inducted Grubb into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2014, one of 236 people, 28 animals and 22 rodeo committees given the honor that year.
