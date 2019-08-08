COTTONWOOD – A baked potato bar will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at city park, with all proceeds to go to Cottonwood native Erika Pepper.
Pepper is 24 years old and was born with a progressive genetic respiratory illness called Cystic Fibrosis. She recently received a life-saving double lung transplant at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. She spent 21 days in the ICU and will now be living in Seattle for the next few months while being monitored very closely by her transplant team.
The immediate expenses that Pepper and her family are facing are costly, lifelong expenses to tend to her medical care and immunosuppressive medications. All donations will be accepted for the family.
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is the premier organization providing fund-raising assistance to transplant families. For a lifetime, 100 percent of each contribution made to COTA in honor of patients helps meet transplant-related expenses, and gifts to COTA are tax deductible. Contributions for Pepper can be made online at www.COTAforErika.com
