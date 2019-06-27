Go Western, Grangeville!
Hear ye, hear ye! The time has come for people of Grangeville, Camas Prairie and all others willing to take part in the wild west spirit to don western attire in observance of Grangeville Border Days celebration, July 4, 5 and 6
Whereas, Grangeville Border Days is the oldest rodeo in continuous operation in Idaho and the second oldest in the Pacific Northwest, it has developed into the fastest, wildest and most enjoyable celebration for the observance of Independence Day.
Whereas, some men cannot resist the urge to let their faces go to bush, all wives are asked to consider the good cause for the next few weeks as they bring fame and fun to the wildest, wooliest Fourth of July celebration in the Northwest.
I do hereby declare western attire — at least three items — to be worn throughout these days, while at the same time keeping our record of being a “friendly city” intact.
Proclaimed by request of Tanner Fogleman, Grangeville Border Days, Inc., president, in the interest of a real “Cut ’Em Loose” Border Days in 2013.
Wes Lester, Cowboy Mayor
City of Grangeville, Idaho
Attest: Tonya Kennedy, City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.