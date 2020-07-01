KOOSKIA – “This definitely has been a crazy year, but we have had a lot of memories so far. One of my favorites was the mini bull bash; even though it was raining I had so much fun watching all the kids and getting to spend time with the committee,” said 17-year-old Kaylee Page.
The daughter of Yogi and Phyllis Page is the 2020 Border Days Queen. She has been raised in Grangeville and Kooskia and will be a senior at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia this fall. She has one brother, Jackson, 16.
2020 marks the fifth consecutive year Page has served as royalty. In 2015-16, she served as Cottonwood Riding Club Queen, alongside current Border Days Princess Josie Remacle. In 2016-17, she was Triple Bar Drill Team Queen, and 2018-2020, she served two years as White Bird Rodeo Queen.
Page said she has been attending Border Days activities all her life, but did not participate in the rodeo until she was 11.
“My favorite part about Border Days is our grand entry at the rodeo,” Page said. “I think it looks so cool introducing everyone, then having the cannons go off.”
Page said she would not be the same person right now if it weren't for her years of royalty.
“The experiences have helped me step out of my shell and try things I would never try before,” she explained. “As royalty you are the ‘pretty face’ of your rodeo and everyone knows who you are. The whole point is to always be setting a good example for people around you, and I think I have accomplished just that. I thoroughly enjoy getting to travel around and meet all sorts of people, and learn more and more about the sport of rodeo.”
“I think that every girl should try royalty at some point in her life, as it is truly a life-changing experience,” Page added. “What's better than getting to dress up yourself and your horse to meet new people and teach them about your favorite sport? Rodeo royalty isn't just a pageant, it's a life lesson about being a positive influence in the lives of many people.”
In the past years in high school, Page has participated in volleyball, wrestling and track. Due to an ACL injury, she will only wrestle in the coming year. She said she spends most of her time riding her two horses, working and hunting with her dad.
Following graduation, Page plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College and obtain a teaching degree to become a PE teacher/women's wrestling coach.
“Once I accomplish that, I plan to travel all over and find the place I will call home.” She said.
Page voiced that she and Josie would like to give “a huge thank you to all of the people who donated to the auction and all the people who bought items and tickets to attend,” to sponsor Border Days royalty, she said. “I would also like to thank the amazing committee for all their support this last year. And another thank you to my parents for their continuous support throughout these past six years, especially.”
