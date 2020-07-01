GRANGEVILLE – Keep it safe and sane for enjoying fireworks during July 4. The Grangeville city code spells out when fireworks can be used in the city, and what kinds. The city asks residents to abide by rules to avoid issues with personal and property safety, and to avoid a possible misdemeanor charge.
“As we have in past years, we will deal with the complaints as they come in,” said Chief Morgan Drew, Grangeville Police Department, “and as we have personnel available to investigate them.”
Within city limits, safe and sane fireworks can be sold and discharged from noon on June 29 to midnight on July 5.
These will generally include items that don’t leave the ground or don’t have inordinate explosive capability: fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels, most novelty fireworks, toytrick noisemakers and some crackling items.
Not allowed for discharge within the city, at any time, are those characterized as dangerous fireworks.
These include cherry bombs, mines, giant crackers, blank cartridges or other similar explosive articles; sky rockets, Roman candles and other similar devices that rise in the air during discharge; items for pyrotechnic display (such as aerial, flash or parachute shells); all torpedos including cracker balls; and fire balloons.
"Safe and Sane" fireworks originated in the 1960s. These are in reference to consumer fireworks, not those meant for large public displays, that are less likely to cause bodily harm or property damage.
In Idaho, possessing and/or using fireworks on federal public lands -- Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Forest Service -- is strictly prohibited. Those misusing fireworks can be held liable for damages, which include the costs of putting out the fire.
According to the BLM, every summer, improper use of fireworks is responsible for multiple wildland and structure fires. In recent years, the Rapid Creek and Henry’s Creek fires burned nearly 53,000 acres due to illegal fireworks.
Tips for using fireworks:
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
Sparklers
Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children younger than 5, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
