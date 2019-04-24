KAMIAH – Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) are committed to keeping area children substance free.
The organizations are part of the Safe Homes Network.
A part of the national Safe Homes initiative, the Upriver Safe Homes Network encourages communication and positive peer pressure among parents to prevent teenage alcohol, tobacco and other drug use.
“Parents who take the Safe Homes Pledge agree not to allow minors to use alcohol, tobacco or drugs in their homes or on their property,” explained Sharlene Johnson of UYLC at a Feb. 22 lunch and learn drug trends meeting.
Safe Homes parents receive a directory of parents who support the initiative.
“If you sign up, expect to get calls from other parents asking, ‘Hey, my child said he’d be at your house. Do you know about this?’” Johnson said. “They may also want to go over other rules to make sure you are on the same page as they are about the expectations you have for behavior.”
The program is meant to help children get the message illegal substance use will not e permitted and allow them a safe and healthy social environment in which to grow.
Open communication is a must, Johnson said.
“Tell your kids you’re joining Safe Homes and will be checking on them and their activities, and line out clear boundaries,” she added.
The pledge and more information are available at the UYLC office, 413 Main Street, Kamiah. For organizational questions: Sharlene Johnson, UYLC president, upriverylc@gmail.com. Call: 208-743-0392; e-mail upriverylc@gmail.com; log onto: www.Upriveryouth.org. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
