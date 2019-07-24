Visitors and residents alike enjoy the world-class fishing of North Central Idaho, and steelhead in particular are the reason why.
Steelhead are large, oceangoing rainbow trout native to Idaho and the northwest region. When adult steelhead leave the ocean and swim back to Idaho, they create one of the state’s most amazing fishing opportunities.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG), starting in August and for the next nine months, anglers can fish for adult hatchery steelhead in Idaho’s rivers. Fishing is best on the lower sections of the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers in the fall. As steelhead continue to migrate upstream, anglers will find them in the South Fork Clearwater, Little Salmon and upper Salmon rivers.
Protecting this resource for ourselves and future generations requires we understand best how to handle these fish.
As always, consult with Idaho fishing regulations (available at sporting goods stores or online at https://bit.ly/2ALhyJh) on what is allowed for gear, tackle and reels, and where. Anglers should use single, barbless hooks on lures and plugs. To prevent or minimize hurt to the fish, add barrel swivels or short-bead chains.
Before the fish is landed, look out for not only the absence of an adipose fin – indicating whether it is wild or hatchery – but if it has an intact tall dorsal fin, which is often the sign of a wild fish.
For wild fish, land it as soon as possible to avoid exhausting it, and release it promptly.
Wet hands are a must before handling any fish. IDFG also recommends that when handling any fish, avoid touching the gills and grasping the fish too tightly. It is recommended to keep wild steelhead in the water, but they may be removed briefly to photograph the moment.
Another handling moment is with nets, and IDFG recommends anglers use those with nonabrasive materials such as rubber that are less apt to tangle in gills and rub off the fish’s protective slime coat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.