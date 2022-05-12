BIG CEDAR — Everyone knows cooks and bakers in Idaho are among the best anywhere. A compilation of recipes from wonderful cooks is a treasure, and the cookbook “Tried and True Recipes from the Big Cedar Homemakers” is no exception.
The book was published in 2010 and starts with a history of the homemakers.
Big Cedar Homemakers is a service organization established through the Idaho County Extension that began in 1967 with five charter members. That first year, the club collected 94 cents at its first meeting to use for community service projects.
In 1970, the community project was to improve the mail shed at Big Cedar. A new shake roof was installed, and the siding was painted by the 14 members and their husbands.
In 1982, the members hosted a softball game against members of the Lions Club at Fenn Field. They raised $405 which was donated to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Spokane. In 1985, all the county club made banners for the Idaho County Fair booths.
In 1986, an EMT group was formed, and a cedar chest raffled to earn money. The next year, the group raffled a quilt and made $330 for the EMTs.
In December of 1986, the first Christmas swags were made by members, using local evergreen boughs. The year started with 50 and is now up to about 200. Most of the money has been donated to the QRU (quick response unit) while money has also gone to the Kooskia Library, Ridge Runner Volunteer Fire Department, Tahoe Hillbillies and other 4-H groups, and to pay for electricity and upkeep at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse on Red Fir Road near Kooskia where the club often meets, works and holds events. The schoolhouse is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Some money is also held back to help a family in need each Christmas. The club also hosts funeral dinners, as well as fundraisers for victims of fires.
Throughout the years, money has been raised and time spent updating, improving and maintaining the schoolhouse. Each spring, a Navajo taco fundraiser is held for these purposes.
The club still holds luncheons, craft and education sessions for its members.
Many past and present members’ names grace the recipes in the book including Gayle Tucker, Susan Stephens, Cathy Ward, Margaret Jenkins, Pat Anderberg, Dot Estabrooks, Darlene Smith, Jewell Hood, Jo Alexander, Christina Pickering, Jean Carroll, Sara Schroeder, Gleta Perry, Kris Perry, Denise Kinzer,
