GRANGEVILLE – Locate a partner. Check.
Wipe off sweaty palms. Check.
Check egg for any blemishes. Check.
Loosen up the arms. Check.
It’s time for the Border Days Super Egg Toss 2020.
Who will win this year’s coveted daily prizes of $20, plus the priceless trophies sponsored by Super 8? Well, a good place to start is to look at the last year’s winners.
“We’ve been doing this since we were little kids,” smiled Dillon Krogh when he and his brother, Tyler, won the first day’s toss in 2019. “This is our first win.”
Husband and wife team Matt and Simi Hedberg, of Eagle, were surprised – and joyful – to win the toss the following day. Matt grew up in Grangeville and this was both his and his wife’s first win.
“I’m been trying for this my whole life,” he laughed. “My brother is going to be so jealous – and happy.” The duo also won the toss-off on July 6, becoming the overall egg-tossing champions for 2019.
Friends Michael Woods and Josh Bransford brought home the hardware the final day, when 1,032 people took part. Both had won in prior years, but not as partners.
Will the above-mentioned winners have a chance in 2020? It remains unseen; however, the egg toss is more about fun and tradition than winning for most folks.
“I have been participating in the toss practically my whole life. Hopefully, next year will be a year I get to bring my family back for Border Days,” said Kelly Arnzen Shehee, who graduated from Grangeville High School and now lives with her family in South Carolina. “Unfortunately. we can't come every year. My kids love Border Days and specifically the egg toss.”
“The best I have ever done was when I partnered with Nick Slichter, and we made it until the last row of people, but not to the ‘over the flag toss,’” she added. “My best memory is me holding my son on my hip and having to do all the tosses one- handed, with my non-dominate hand. I actually made it pretty far. My second favorite is watching both of my kids toss together. I love that I get to show them my traditions while watching them participate in those same traditions.”
Of course, others enjoy the whole Border Days experience, and for a variety of reasons.
“I am a warm-showers host for cyclists on the trans-am. Grangeville is a huge rest stop for them. I usually have a party of about five during Border Days, and they honestly love it,” explained Reyna Phillips. “It's become a source of pride for them because Europeans feel like they are getting the true American experience. And everyone is so friendly! I've had a blast hosting during the holidays. It's become a favorite. I've hosted people from Netherlands, Thailand and New Zealand. So, while they don't come just for Border Days, I've hosted many people from multiple countries during Border Days.”
Looking back on winners from the past 11 years (see side story), one can draw some conclusions and discover some interesting statistics.
- Relatives, and, especially father and son and brother teams, seem to have an edge on winning. Since 2009, teams of relatives have won the toss 17 times.
- The egg toss sport may start out about 50-50 with male and female winners; however, the men take on the winning titles nearly 100 percent of the time. In the past 11 years, the only females to win at the toss were Chantel Key Kaufman and Simi Hedberg.
- Since 2009, about 166,000 eggs have been cracked on Grangeville’s Main Street, with more than 35,000 people participating. That’s about the population of Lewiston.
The egg toss is generally set for each morning on Main Street following street sports. This year that’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2, 3 and 4, 9 a.m. Grab a partner, raise your hand for an egg, line up on Main Street, and get ready to toss. All ages can participate.
