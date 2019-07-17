WOODLAND -- If you’re looking for a hands-on education field trip in Kamiah and the surrounding areas, look no farther than a schoolhouse visit to see how the pioneer children of yesteryear learned and flourished.
These historic treasures can be studied on a downloadable brochure entitled “Historic School House Field Trip” that can be found at www.kamiahchamber.com.
One schoolhouse of interest is the Woodland School. Leave Kamiah East on U.S. Highway 12, take a left on Woodland Road immediately after crossing the Clearwater River. Follow Woodland Road up the grade 11 miles to the Woodland Schoolhouse on your right.
The community of Woodland became a thriving settlement in 1895. During its heyday, the three-room schoolhouse offered education through the first two years of high school, and had about 75 students enrolled.
In 1957, Woodland high school students began traveling to Kamiah for their education. In 1958, seventh and eighth grade followed suit, and in 1967 the school closed for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.