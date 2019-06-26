GRANGEVILLE – No reason to head home Friday night, July 5, following the rodeo: The Hankers will play from rodeo close until midnight.
The Hankers are a dynamic country, southern rock and blues band.
Nationally renowned fiddler and front man, Keith Niehenke, has performed all over the United States, Canada, and Europe, opening for numerous acts including for Chris LeDoux, Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Montgomery Gentry, Brooks and Dunn, Lee Ann Womack, Reba McEntire, Collin Raye, Joan Jett, Big and Rich, Gretchen Wilson and Terri Clark. He is also an accomplished guitar, mandolin, banjo, and harmonica player who has played for The Academy of Country Music Awards, at numerous state and county fairs, festivals, concerts, casinos, and many clubs all over the world.
The Hankers also comprises and showcases the wide-ranging and collective talents of lead singer, Julie Layne Niehenke, as well as lead guitarist Greg Stephens, bass player Keven and Kevin Olsonberg on drums.
The concert is free and those who do not attend the rodeo can still attend the concert. Bring chairs for the rodeo grounds or sit in the stands.
For music samples, go to https://thehankers.com/.
