GRANGEVILLE – Candy and toys and money, oh my! Necklaces and other trinkets, to boot.
It’s time for the annual Border Days Toy Scramble, sponsored by Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation (GHR).
This year’s scramble is set for Friday, July 3, following the 9 a.m. street sports and egg toss on Main Street. Look for the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department truck blocking the street by Heritage Square, as well as the middle of street littered with a variety of treasures for the little ones.
“We started this about 21 years ago, as a way to give back to the community,” explained retired GHR employee Bob Beckman, who still volunteers for the facility, where his son, Ryan, is now the administrator.
Beckman said the toy scramble was originally meant for the very young kids who didn’t have many other activities.
“We started out with spending about $400 on toys, and now we’re at about $800,” he said.
Employees throw out the toys and Beckman and his wife and other staff members and volunteers pass out paper sacks for the little ones to collect their goods in.
“It goes pretty quickly,” he smiled. “It’s all finished in about 10 minutes.”
Birth to 2 years old go first, then up to 4 years, up to six years, then it opens for those up to 8 years old “to clean up the rest of it,” Beckman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.