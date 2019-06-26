GRANGEVILLE – A long-standing tradition will continue as the Triple Bar Drill Team performs each night during the rodeo.
“These girls get up every morning bright and early and are committed to putting in the practice time and pulling together and working as a team. Some of these girls have been riding together a long time, and we have some fresh young girls in our group just learning the ropes to carry on the Triple Bar tradition,” explained volunteer organizer, Amy Farris.
“They work hard and their efforts should be recognized for the time and effort they put in, plus they put ona good show that’s worth the watch. Triple Bar has helped groom these ladies into fine riders and these skills have set the pace for much royalty for the Grangeville Border Days Rodeo,” Farris added.
More than 70 members of the Triple Bar Drill Team during the past 50 years have gone on to be a queen or a princess for Grangeville Border Days, Farris said. “It’s a wonderful program.”
Rodeos are set for 6 p.m. each night Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6. The Triple Bar Drill Team also rides in each parade. Parades are set for 2 p.m. each day.
Triple Bar Drill Team has been entertaining crowds for 61 years and is currently led by Tracy Sharp with assistance from Farris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.