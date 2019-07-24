A newly updated Lower Salmon River Boating Guide is now available to help recreationists plan a simple day trip or a multi-day adventure on the river.  The new guide highlights key points along the 112-mile stretch from Vinegar Creek to its confluence with the Snake River as well as the additional 20-mile trip on the Snake to the take-out point at Heller Bar.  The guide provides important information to plan a trip, learn about the wildlife and understand the human history of the canyon.  

The widely popular Lower Salmon River is a truly remarkable “pool and drop” river, stretching through one of the deepest canyons in North America.  Numerous white sand beaches and an endless range of whitewater rapids invite 1 to 1.15 million visitors annually.  This 112-mile stretch of the Lower Salmon River managed by the BLM offers a range of river-related activities for all ages and is rich with scenery, wildlife and history.

The guide is available for purchase for $7 at the following BLM offices and can also be found on the blm.gov website.  

BLM Cottonwood Field Office

2 Butte Drive

Cottonwood, Idaho 83522

208-962-3245

BLM Coeur d'Alene District

3815 Schreiber Way

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

208-769-5000

BLM Idaho State Office

1387 S. Vinnell Way

Boise, ID 83709

208-373-4077

For information about the Lower Salmon River, boat ramps, amenities and camping: www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.

