Take it to the streets Saturday, July 6, when the popular local band, Vintage Youth, will play for the street dance from 7:30 to 11 p.m. This will take place on North Hall Street next to The Trails. What a perfect place to go following the rodeo that night.
Vintage Youth is a popular Grangeville band that sings a variety of classic rock, blues and even some country tunes.
Band members include Todd Marek, Kim Johnson, Beth Boehmke, Paul Boehmke, Sydney “B.J.” Walker, Wendy Lindsley and Ted Lindsley.
The band started in a living room a few years ago as a fund-raising gig and has grown from there.
Their Facebook page reads: “Vintage Youth is a classic rock band ... comprised of business professionals and self-proclaimed ‘rock-star wannabes,’ reliving the good ole days when hair was big, guitars were loud, girls wore leopard skin tights ... and so did guys!”
