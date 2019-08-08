COTTONWOOD – Get ready to rock out at the fair with Vintage Youth. The band will play Friday night, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
Vintage Youth is a classic rock band out of Grangeville, comprised of business professionals and self-proclaimed “rock star wannabes” reliving the good ol’ days when hair was big, guitars were loud, girls wore leopard skin tights...and so did the guys!
What started a few years back in the living room as a one-time fund-raising gig has quickly grown into a group of seriously talented local musicians offering the classic rock everyone knows and loves from their misspent youths. Band members Todd Marek, Sydney (BJ) Walker, Paul Boehmke, Beth Boehmke, Kim Johnson, and Ted and Wendy Lindsley, can be found playing several gigs a year all around North Central Idaho, and in the infamous “living room” where it all began.
Vintage Youth offers an eclectic mix of music that reflects the diverse tastes of the band members themselves. From Boston, Bon Jovi, and Def Leppard to CCR, Journey, the B52s and ZZ Top, there’s something sure to get everyone up on their feet and rocking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.