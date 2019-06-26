Welcome cowboys and cowgirls!
It is with great pleasure I welcome you once again to the 108th annual Grangeville Border Days Celebration. My name is Justin DeFord, and this is my fifth year on the Grangeville Border Days Committee. The committee and I have been working very hard to prepare to make this event happen successfully again.
First off, I want to wish you all a happy 4th of July. This year our grand marshal is a woman who is very special to me, my grandma Janet Klement of Grangeville. She is very honored and excited to help lead this event with us. Along with her to help us lead this event is our royalty. We have Janet’s granddaughters; Queen Colby Canaday and my sister, Princess Molly DeFord, both of Grangeville.
This year is going to be a similar schedule to last year. The parades this year will be July 4th, 5th and 6th all at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams”. The Super Egg Toss and street sports will be downtown at 9 a.m. on parade days. The rodeos this year are going to be July 4th, 5th, and 6th all at 6:00 pm. We have two theme nights this year at the rodeo. Friday, July 5, will be pink night. We are raising money to support the local Eagles cancer charities fund. For everyone wearing pink, we will donate $1 to the Eagles cancer fund. On Saturday, July 6, is family night. $30 for parents and their minor children. There will be a “No alcohol” seating section available. Also, don’t forget that royalty tryouts will be Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the grounds.
On the Fourth of July, we will have the amazing fireworks on the Grangeville High School football field at 10 p.m. sponsored by the Grangeville Fire Department. On Friday, July 5, we will have live music immediately following the rodeo at the rodeo grounds. This year’s band is “The Hankers” from Oakesdale, Wash. There are many things to do in between the time of the parades and rodeos. Be sure to check out the venues and businesses in town. While downtown, don’t forget to get yourself a tasty Lions burger.
It is with heartfelt pleasure that the Grangeville Border Days committee and I have again named this year’s local team roping in memory of Lee Woods. The Lee Woods Memorial Local Team Roping event will have a buckle sponsored by the Woods family in honor of Lee who lost his life a few years ago. He entered the local team roping for as long as they’ve had it at the Grangeville Border Days.
Also, on behalf of the Grangeville Border Days committee we would like to express our appreciation for Brad Arnzen. We give him a huge thank you for all his hard work and a happy retirement from the Grangeville Border Days committee, having served 32 years. Brad, we wish you well and hope you have a chance to enjoy the 4th. Along with him, another huge thanks goes out to Scott Eldridge who served 14 years on the board, and Shadyn Wassmuth who served four years on the board. This year we added three more members to our board; Megan (DeFord) Peterson, Tate Stowers and Jerime Zimmerman of Grangeville.
To see a full list of events going on in town, check out all the events on the Grangeville Border Days website @ grangevilleborderdays.org. Also check us out on Facebook!
I hope to see you all at our wonderful annual celebration and come support the cowboys and cowgirls taking part of this event and Cut ‘Em Loose!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.