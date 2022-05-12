Are you finding it hard to keep up with the new vernacular of the day? You’re not alone. This 53-year-old mom and 29 and 22-year-old daughters have had a few laughs and head shakes (and even some eye rolls) due to the others not knowing a past or present phrase or word.
During the Super Bowl this year, Hailey asked her dad (age 63) “Dad, do you like Eminem?” “Yeah,” he replied, “I like the plain ones.” (In case we need to explain this: Rapper Eminem performed during the halftime show; his name sounds like M&Ms. Yeah.) Language is tricky and words can often sound the same as other words or mean completely different things now than they once did.
What should make you feel better is the fact new slang words and phrases have been popping up and changing for decades, in every generation.
The website typographyu.com offers a story on the most popular slang word or
phrase from each year starting in 1920 and going through 2019. Joe Blow (meaning the average guy” popped up in 1924, while in 1936 the phrase was “the big house,” referring to prison. By 1949, the top slang word was “beefcake,” another way to refer to a muscular male. In 1959, “ring-a-ding” referred to something fancy, and in 1968 the phrase was “can you dig it?” meaning “do you understand?” In 1974, “psyche!” popped up, meaning something was a joke, such as, “I just stole my dad’s car. Psyche!” In 1980 we were telling people to “chill out,” or basically to relax or calm down. “Bestie” for best friend became popular in 1991, and 1996 brought “all that and a bag of chips,” with the double meaning of even better or too much as in, “He thinks he’s all that and a bag of chips.” 2004 brought “awesome sauce.” Meaning something amazing or wonderful, and 2008 gave us “mansplain.” We’d explain that, but … we may be accused of “womansplaining.” In 2014 we were “woke” or aware of social justice issues, and by 2017, everything and everyone was “extra” or over the top.
Each day, it seems, more slang words come into play. To help our readers keep “in the know,” here’s a list of a few popular phrases and words from the past five or so years:
-Spill the tea: To share or reveal gossip.
-Savage: Viciously cool, as in “Mom, when you were so savage when you answered that hater on Facebook.”
-Goals: Describing something desirable.
-Rent free: When you cannot stop thinking about something or someone and it’s living in your mind “rent free.”
-It presses me: Something you aren’t about. “I’m pressed about how much homework is due.”
-Shook: When someone is so completely surprised that they are physically and emotionally shaken. “I heard what he said, and I’m shook.”
-GOAT: Greatest of All Time.
-Salty: Irritated or bitter.
-Caught in 4k: When a person who committed an act that is illegal or frowned-upon got caught on social media, with screenshots containing the evidence being available.
-Yeet: Strong emotional reaction such as, “It’s finally Friday! Yeet!”
-Clap back: To respond to someone’s aggression with your own aggression.
-Ghosted: When someone ends a personal relationship with someone suddenly and without explanation by withdrawing from all communication.
-Bye, Felicia: A way of dismissing someone.
-Receipts: Proof or evidence required, often as a way to call someone out.
-On fleek: Referring to something extremely good or stylish: “Your eyebrows are on fleek today!”
-Shade: The term is used to describe when a person disrespects another person, which is also known as talking trash about a person: “Throwing shade.” Also “shady” to describe a person you’re not quite sure is on the up and up.
-Basic: Characterizes someone or something as unoriginal, unexceptional, and mainstream: “She’s so basic.”
-Snatched: Good looks, fierceness, or something good.
-Gucci: Fancy, fashionable.
-Keep it 100: Being authentic, real.
-Lit: Exciting or excellent: “That party was lit!” (Some still use as a term for drunk).
-Ratchet: Wretched.
-Thirsty: Intense want or desire.
If you think some of these words and phrases are ridiculous, remember this: lemon once referred to a fruit, not a bad car; hip was once just a body part, not something cool; Dutch once referred to as people of the Netherlands, not each person paying for his or her own meal; cool meant cold; a buck was just a male deer; and a piece of cake was literally a piece of cake, not a meaning for easy or effortless.
Language changes and it’s a challenge to keep up. Don’t give up, and, in the meantime, maybe bring back some phrases and words such as the bees knees, horsefeathers, fubar, far-out, hinky, bogart, tubular and catch you on the flip side. We’ll let you look those up.
