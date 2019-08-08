COTTONWOOD — There’s still time to prepare and enter items for the Idaho County Fair.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, enter open class and 4-H exhibits from 6 to 8 p.m. This is for those who are unable to enter Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Note, no livestock will be accepted. All livestock are to be entered on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, enter 4-H Family & Consumer Science and Specialty projects from 9 to 11 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Enter all open class exhibits. From 3 to 8 p.m., enter and weigh-in 4-H & FFA livestock projects.
Information on all open class categories is available in the Idaho County Fair Premium Booklet for 2019. This can be picked up at the Idaho County Free Press, the Idaho County Extension Office (4-H Office) in the courthouse, or during the fair at the fair office. This also includes times and schedules for all events, including when buildings are open and closed for judging.
Check-out time for all projects, 4-H and open class, is Saturday, Aug. 17, 4 to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.