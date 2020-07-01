GRANGEVILLE – As one of the only rodeo events scheduled in Idaho this year – and with competing rodeos in Washington and Oregon under the gun as those states battle the COVID-19 coronavirus – the 109th Border Days Rodeo is proving quite a big draw to the pros.
How big crowd of spectators will come out remains to be seen, in organizer Brad Arnzen’s experience, when Independence Day lands on a Saturday, “that’s the best – it couldn’t be any better than that.”
Main events are 6 p.m. each night July 2-4, with admission $15 breaking to $5 for those younger than 12 and free to those younger than six. Family night, $30, is July 3.
Last year, and in many previous years, the Border Days Rodeo faced competition from the likes of Vale, Ore., and drew about 240 pros to the arena. This year, 280 have entered so far – and Arnzen told the Free Press to anticipate an additional 40-50 signups leading up to the event, which starts July 1 this year.
New this year is $5 admission for slack time, which is set for 9 a.m. July 1. Admission to slack used to be free, but this year will feature more competitors.
“It’s bigger than it was, and a lot of people will probably come to see it,” Arnzen said. “There’s a rodeo in New Plymouth, over the fourth, and this one. There’s no other rodeos, anywhere. Washington and Oregon have cancelled all their rodeos. … They’ll be under restrictions till fall. So they won’t have any rodeos. I don’t know what they’re going to do with their finals. They’ll probably just skip the whole year. That really hurts. Our stock contractor, normally, from March until October, has got something every week. He’s had one other rodeo this year, besides this one. So he’s hungry, and you can’t blame him. They’ve taken most of his income away.”
So are the ropers and riders.
The Idaho Cowboys Association draw posted June 23 listed 246 pro entries, including 34 pro team roping duos. The Free Press counts each header-heeler duo as two entries, as each end pays an entry fee. Adding another 50 local entries – which would be about the same number as last year’s – would push the count into the mid-to-upper 300s.
Combined with $13,800 added by the Border Days Committee, the high entry count figures to push the payout for first place in most of the main events over $1,000. A few years ago, when only one rider posted a qualified bull ride, the payout to him was about $2,200.
The pro roping events and barrel races are nearly full for all nights. Those looking for rough stock rides ought not miss the opening night July 2, when the draw has 27, including bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc and bull rides.
For those who will attend despite the coronavirus, the committee is taking steps to ensure people “have the opportunity to protect themselves,” Arnzen said.
The rodeo grounds will have hand-washing stations at each entry gate, at each concession stand and at the bathrooms, as well as a couple of hand-washing stations along the parade route. “There will be hand sanitizer around, wherever we can put it that people won’t abuse it or steal it or ruin it. And we’ve got more than 1,000 masks we will pass out for free. So we will make every effort we can to make people feel safe.”
