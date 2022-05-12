Anyone who enjoys journaling (or writing in a diary) or who has simply tried to step into the habit of writing things down knows there is an abundance of types of journals and journaling to choose from.
There’s a gratitude journal where you list what you’re thankful for. A prayer journal for requests and answers and a food journal for keeping track of what you eat (calories, allergies or simply meal ideas), and dream journals to jot down the nightly visions in your head before you forget about them (and perhaps to analyze them later). There are travel journals, pregnancy journals, Bible journals, and self-reflection journals. There are five-and 10-year journals and work and college journals. Basically, any hobby or interest, or life situation can be translated into a journal activity.
Journaling has changed throughout the decades, and it’s not just about writing anymore. I have several different journals. My efforts started as a youngster with blank scraps of paper and then spiral notebooks. It was high school before I got a blank book that is half full and contains all poetry I either wrote or copied down to remember.
In my purse, I carry a small, leather-bound book and in it are written many of the glorious moments of my life, as well as many of the sorrows. In short sentences, at times when I could only bear to write a few words, such as April 17, 2006: “My dad died today. And the world goes on as nothing happened.” And, Jan. 11, 2009: “Avery got her driver’s license. Wooo hoo!” And, April 1, 2017: “Hailey was in a car accident in Eagle tonight. Waiting in the ER; it’s so cold.” And, May 7, 2016, “My Mama was so funny tonight. With dementia, you laugh, or you cry. Sometimes both at once. Tonight, I choose to laugh.” The thoughts span nearly 20 years, and there’s sometimes a yearlong gap between writing, although it’s somewhat chronological.
Another journal I have is a “smash” journal. It has little bits of writing and wisdom, memories and song lyrics, all written around memorabilia smashed down on the pages, affixed with tape or glue. There are movie tickets, invitations, scraps of notes and letters. It’s messy and bumpy and probably the best representation of the roller coaster joy of my life. It’s a mishmash of scrapbook meets journal.
Yet another journal has some photo prompts I printed out and affixed: a picture of my dog, Scout, who died at age 4, and a long, tear-stained essay on her life and death; a photo of our first granddaughter, Madison, and a story of her birth; a picture of Shawn and Gus from Psych and an explanation of why Psych is one of my favorite TV shows; a Bible verse printed out, and thoughts jotted down on its meaning and importance to me; and much more. This one is more in-depth, free-flow writing. I start in different places in the journal and write the date — so you might find a 1999 entry right next door to a 2012 entry. It’s sporadic, and I just open a blank page somewhere and start. There’s one page where I traced my hand and wrote “My 5 Best Friends” and put one name on each appendage.
I recently scoped out an interactive journal on Amazon called “Wreck This Journal,” which encourages the author to rip, poke holes, scratch, color and crumble.
Writing is not only cathartic, but it also helps us see where we’ve been (what we have come through) and to focus on where we are going. It doesn’t have to be elaborate to be meaningful. It’s also a way to keep history alive. I can tell you from personal experience that it’s a precious thing to find those handwritten words of loved ones, to see their penmanship, when they’re gone from earth. It’s a way to keep them alive.
Here’s what a few Free Press and Progress readers said about journaling when prompted with a question via Facebook:
∙Alexa Allyn: “I have been journaling since I was a teenager... I’ve used spiral notebooks before, but generally I have proper bound journals. I only write in them when the mood strikes, although I’m always telling myself I need to do it daily. It’s a wonderful way to vent, celebrate and remember things that may end up being forgotten otherwise. I would do anything to have the ones I wrote when I was younger. I lost them all after my divorce.... Ugh.”
∙Pat Matthews: “I used to record my dreams, waking up a few times a night to journal them. One day my son, Will, found my journal and said, ‘Wow Mom, I didn’t know you were such a good writer.’ Lol."
∙Lisa Watanabe-Adkison: “I journal! I decided this year to do it differently. I write down things that inspire me, what I’m feeling, quotes, songs that I like, and I’ve added some doodling, too.”
Deborah Leanne: “I read somewhere that journaling is like whispering to oneself a release of the old, and making room for the new. I value so very much the process. That discipline varies for me. May it simply be raw and authentic. Whatever that may be. I admit I have a file of quotes that I’ve collected over the years, quotes from and listening at the same time. I’ve written most of my life. There have been a couple of times throughout the decades when I was done with a season in my life, I actually burned what I had written. Kind of others. I kind of have a great quote fetish. Is that a thing? If so, I’ve got it.”
∙Linda Hieter: “I have kept a journal most of my life. Now that I am writing my memoirs, these are taking on more importance. I try to write every day; sometimes just a page in my journal. Each one is special, often a gift from a friend. I have quite a collection, although some have been lost over time. I also keep a copy of any pieces I have ‘performed’ or shared to interest groups."
