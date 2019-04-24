GRANGEVILLE – Five-year-old Russell Newson marches to the beat of his own drummer.
He wears his pants inside-out so his pockets can serve as wings, an elastic string as a tail, and his tag as a cape. Except on Sundays. Then, his mom and dad, Heather and Jesse Newson, make him wear them right-side-out for church.
“I had a cake for my birthday,” he said, smiling mischievously. “I let the wind blow out the candles.”
Russell was in a bit of a hurry to enter the world. Although his family only lives five blocks from the hospital, by the time Heather got there and was in the wheelchair, Russell had made his way out. And it was a month before his due date.
“Yes, he was born in the wheelchair,” laughed Heather.
The youngest of five, Russell has three brothers, Robert, Ryan and Rhett, and a sister, Savannah.
What’s his favorite color?
“Green,” he said, with long eyelashes blinking over sea-green eyes.
Russell attends Camas Prairie Preschool five days a week and participates in speech therapy there. How does he feel about this?
“I love it!” he said. Mom said he is learning to articulate and build his vocabulary.
What about preschool in general?
“I love it!” he exclaimed.
Who’s his best friend?
“Everybody!” he yelled.
Heather agrees her youngest child is “very social.”
“He doesn’t like to be alone,” she said.
Russell said he likes to play with his siblings, his two dogs and cat, likes to ride his bike and play outside. One of his favorite places is The Jungle Gym.
“You climb, you slide, you play – but you have to take your shoes off and leave your socks on,” he said.
“It’s fun,” he smiled. “I love it!”
