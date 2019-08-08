COTTONWOOD – It’s okay to buy votes in Idaho County. That is, for the annual Idaho County Fair Kiss the Pig contest.
“This year we are honoring some of our county’s school principals,” said Idaho County 4-H Program Director Susie Heckman.
And just how will they be “honored?”
“A $1 buys a vote and the one with the most votes will ‘get’ the honor of kissing the fair’s grand champion pig on livestock auction day, Saturday, Aug. 17,” explained Heckman.
This year’s candidates are Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam Uptmor, Prairie Junior Senior High School Principal Jon Rehder and Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City Schools Principal Joe Rodriguez.
Votes for the candidates can be purchased at the Citizens Washington Focus (CWF) booth during the fair. Participants cast votes with $1 donations. All donations go toward the CWF 4-H project. The contest is in its seventh year.
Here’s a little about each of this year’s candidates:
*Adam Uptmor, Grangeville Elementary Middle School
Adam Uptmor is no stranger to Idaho County 4-H: He belonged to the Keuterville Livestock 4-H Club for 10 years.
“My favorite activity at the fair is checking out all the food vendors,” the GEMS principal laughed.
Dogs are his favorite animal.
In a grand champion pig, Uptmor said he would “look for a nice long, lean pig,” he said. “Ham is my favorite cut of pork.”
Uptmor, a supporter of local schools, guessed the champion pig will weigh 240 pounds.
Uptmor said he accepted the Kiss the Pig nomination as a way to help out the 4-H program.
“It’s a fun way to ‘pay back’ the help I got when I was in 4-H,” he said.
If he is the pig kiss winner, he plans to celebrate with a bacon cheeseburger.
*Jon Rehder, Prairie Junior Senior High School
Although Jon Rehder spent his summers doing farm work and did not participate in the 4-H program, he still believes he has a feel for what will make the 2019 champion hog. Maybe that’s because his daughters show their pigs at the fair.
“That’s my favorite part of the fair, as well as the auction,” he said.
Pigs are his favorite 4-H animal; however, his true favorite animal is a little closer to home: his dog, Lexi.
“If I were a pig judge at the fair, I’d be looking for a fat, rowdy squealer,” he said.
Rehder’s favorite cut of pork are the loin or chops and he guesstimates the champion hog will weigh in at 271 pounds.
Why did Rehder agree to the potential of pig kissing?
“I enjoy giving back to the community, and if that involves me making a fool of myself by kissing a pig, I am all in!” he stated. “I also enjoy a good laugh!”
Rehder is an avid supporter of schools. He’s keeping his celebration a secret if he’s the winner. Maybe fairgoers will see him eating some bacon afterwards.
*Joe Rodriguez, Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City schools
Kissing the pig may be a little bit of a stretch for Joe Rodriguez: He’s a city boy from Detroit. But he’s taking the midnight train to the Idaho County Fair where he will watch his son show his pig.
Rodriguez’s favorite animals are birds of prey -- owls, hawks and eagles.
In a pig he just cannot lie – he looks for a big butt and a straight back.
“But the ribs are my favorite,” he smiled.
Rodriguez is guessing the champion pig will weigh 225 pounds. He agreed to the contest because “a friend twisted my arm.”
In the community, he is active in the Lions Club and local blood drive.
If he is the contest winner, he will celebrate with a barbecue.
