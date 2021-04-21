KAMIAH — McCall dominated team scoring as 11 small-school track and field teams gathered at the Bob Squires Sports Complex Friday evening, April 17.
Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll won the boys discus with a throw of 150-6, which puts him squarely in the state title chase — at least, among results listed on athletic.net — and at No. 2 statewide in the 1A boys division.
Kamiah’s Gabe Eades (100, 11.88), Jace Sams (400, 53.98) and Brady Cox (110 hurdles, 17.32) placed first individually. The Kubs also assembled Cox, Eades, Wyatt Wilcox and Sams for the winning 4x100 relay (46.50).
The Kamiah boys took second in team scoring on the boys side, with Prairie fifth, Grangeville seventh and Clearwater Valley ninth among local teams.
Salmon River scored on the pole vaulting of Garret Shepherd, who cleared 9-6.
Grangeville’s highest individual placement was that of Ryan Detweiler in the 800 (2:20.41), and GHS scored fifth in the 4x200 with Abe Wilkinson, Gabe Bybee, James Gortsema and Tyler Zechmann running. The Kamiah boys took second in team scoring, with Prairie fifth, Grangeville seventh and Clearwater Valley ninth among the boys.
Top girls included Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff (100, 13.34), Kamiah’s Laney Landmark (200, 27.27), Prairie’s 4x200 relay (Alli Geis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder and Wemhoff in 1:54.98), and Grangeville’s Emma Edwards (discus, 95-11).
In girls team scoring, Kamiah placed fourth, CV fifth, Prairie sixth, and Grangeville tenth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.