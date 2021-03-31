KAMIAH — The host Kubs took third place on both sides of the team scoring last Tuesday, March 23, at KHS, with the boys scoring 81.5 and the girls scoring 66.
Kamiah’s top placers included Brady Cox, who took first place in both boys hurdles races (17.26 in the 110, 44.59 in the 300). On the girls side, Logan Landmark cleared 7-0 for first place in the pole vault.
Other local top placers included Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll (140-0 in the boys discus), Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman in the boys 3200 (10:26.52), Prairie’s 4x200 girls relay (Kristin Wemhoff, Julia Rehder, Alli Geis and Ellea Uhlenkott with a time of 1:57.55) and Clearwater Valley’s boys medley relay (Amerman, Jesse Knox, Nakiyah Anderson and Damion Fox with a time of 4:04.15).
Most area teams are now on spring break, to return to action April 8 at KHS. Salmon River is the exception, with a March 31 visit to Horseshoe Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.