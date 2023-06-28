MOSCOW — Grangeville High School football head coach Jeff Adams had 35 Bulldogs hit summer camp at University of Idaho last week and was happy to see the hosts’ level of organization improved from last year.
“Our kids performed well,” he said. “Last year, that was just the first for such a new coaching staff and U. of I. got it all fixed this year. It ran as smooth as it could. That U. of I. coaching staff is pretty cool — they’re smart guys and nice guys. They treat us well and it was a pretty awesome camp.”
With 35, GHS formed two teams, with a JV made up mainly of freshmen and a varsity team.
“Troy Benefield had the best camp,” Adams said. “His offensive and defensive line reps were amazing. It’s like the kid matured in front of our eyes. He was probably the most impressive. And then, there were some great performances. Jaden Legarreta, he took track this last year to help him get faster for football, and, boy, did it help. He’s flying around. Very few corners could keep up with him on the deep ball.”
Adams said all his players on both squads did well.
“That group of young freshmen that we have, well, what a bunch of players,” he said. “Every single one of them was phenomenal. Another kid that was special, Riley Wimer, we put at center and with seven practices to figure it out, he was impressive. He had to be the center for the JV line, he had never done it before and did spectacular. That’s the toughest job on the field.”
Come fall, Adams is hoping 42-44 turn out for football. “We’re hoping for around that number, which would be a great number,” Adams said. “This was the first time in a long time we could go up to camp with two teams and really compete. It’s nice to have the numbers coming back, and with quality kids from top to bottom. It reminded me of, like, the old days in the early 2000s.”
Competition included Spokane-area West Valley and a renegade team “which is always a treat because they’ve always got some total studs — and we did very well against them.”
Grangeville’s preseason practices start the week of Aug. 7 and the regular season begins with Timberlake coming to GHS on Aug. 25.
“With our league getting bigger, we have to stack that first part of our schedule with some really good quality games and try to play up as much as we can, to get ready and battle-tested for the league. And that Timberlake game, that is going to be an awesome test. They’re a good football team and have been for years.”
Around the Central Idaho League, Kellogg will be without the Luna twins who carved up the league last fall and graduated this spring. The Bulldogs saw St. Maries at their camp, and Adams said they will be very strong once again.
“I think we have as good a chance as anybody now that we’ve got some numbers and we’re going in the right direction,” Adams said. “I have a great offense picked out for these kids. I think it fits them well and we’re going to look way different than last year.”
The Bulldogs are penciling David Goicoa at quarterback — “he’s grown quite a bit and he had a great camp throwing the football,” Adams said — along with end Carter Mundt and running back Cooper Poxleitner.
“Mundt’s going to be a kid that’s going to give people a lot of problems, and we’re going to get the ball into his hands. Cooper Poxlietner looked great. And I’m not exaggerating this: I might have the best offensive line that I’ve ever had. We've got Devyn Morgan at left tackle, he’s a senior, then Troy Benefield at left guard, then Talon Brown at center — he’s amazing — and Beau Bruzas at right guard and Aaron Forsmann, a senior, at right tackle. There’s not a weak point in that line.”
“I just can’t wait for the season to start,” Adams added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.