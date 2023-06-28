Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

MOSCOW — Grangeville High School football head coach Jeff Adams had 35 Bulldogs hit summer camp at University of Idaho last week and was happy to see the hosts’ level of organization improved from last year.

“Our kids performed well,” he said. “Last year, that was just the first for such a new coaching staff and U. of I. got it all fixed this year. It ran as smooth as it could. That U. of I. coaching staff is pretty cool — they’re smart guys and nice guys. They treat us well and it was a pretty awesome camp.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.