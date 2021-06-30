LEWISTON — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs smashed West Valley 28-0 on the opening night of the annual Clancy Ellis Tournament at LCSC’s Harris Field last Thursday, then beat the Coeur d’Alene Reds 6-3 and fell to the Spokane Expos on Friday, June 25. An 11-0 win over Gooding on Saturday cleared the Zephyrs to play for placement on Sunday. The Camas Prairie boys came through with a 6-4 win in extra innings June 27 to claim third place.
During the trophy game against the Tri-Cities Warriors, the Zephyrs escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied at 2-2, with Brayden Turcott fielding a grounder and taking it unassisted for a force out at second.
The Zephyrs scored four in the top of the eighth, as Willis Williamson was hit by a pitch with one out and eventually advanced to third. Brady McLay followed with a grounder to deep short on which the fielder had no play. Then Turcott, the one-hole hitter, was beaned, loading the bases.
With Tori Ebert at bat, Williamson was picked off and McLay was nearly thrown out trying to retreat to second. He was called safe, and the inning continued with Ebert drawing a walk, loading the bases again.
That brought up Blake Schoo, who had relieved starting pitcher Chase Kaschmitter, and who chopped one past the third baseman to score the go-ahead run. Gannon Garman followed, and a passed ball during his at bat made it 4-2. The Zephyrs added two more insurance runs without a hit, and those ended up the margin of victory as Tri-Cities scored two off a walk and a couple of hits during the bottom half.
Early in the contest, the Zephyrs punished walks and an error behind second base to take a 2-0 lead, which clean defense made stand into the sixth inning. Tri-Cities got one back during the fifth, capitalizing on a walk and a passed ball to set up an RBI base hit.
After they slipped into a 2-2 tie, the Zephyrs turned to Schoo to finish the game on the mound.
Schoo had started the tournament opener against West Valley, but handed the ball and a 25-0 lead to Ebert in the fourth inning of that blowout, as they combined for a no-hit shutout.
Garman pitched five shutout innings against Gooding, and backed that up with three hits at the plate, including a double.
During their only loss of the tournament, the Zephyrs had led Spokane 9-4 through three innings, but ceded nine runs during the fifth inning and fell 14-10 despite allowing only five hits.
This week, the Zephyrs have doubleheaders scheduled in Grangeville July 2 against Sandpoint at 3 p.m. and July 3 against Homedale at 1 p.m. The Zephyrs are scheduled July 6 at LCSC for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. against the LC Cubs.
