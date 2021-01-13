NAMPA — At the annual Rollie Lane Tournament, which drew 46 teams from Idaho and beyond to the Idaho Center last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8-9, the competition proved as tough as ever. The Clearwater Valley and Grangeville boys finished with three team points apiece in the varsity bracket, with CV’s Daring Cross (145) pinning Centennial’s Dylan Toney and Grangeville’s Adam Sabota (285) pinning Bonneville’s Dillon Lacko.
The CV-Kamiah co-op put up three placements in the JV bracket, with Bass Myers (182) pinning Eagle’s Jack Young in the first place match, Isaac Goodwin (220) pinning Lewiston’s Zak Meyers in the first place match, and Porter Whipple (195) posting three wins to reach the first place match against Lewiston’s Jacob Woody.
For Grangeville, Sebastian Darwish (170) scored four team points in the JV bracket with six wins to reach the third place match against Melba’s Izzy Martin, and Kadence Beck (106) scored 10 team points in the JV bracket, placing second by way of three wins to reach the title match against Jackson Norman of Caldwell. The tournament also featured a girls bracket, in which Holli Schumacher (109) placed fourth by way of four wins to reach the third place match against Hillcrest’s Taylor Call. Kylara Darwish scored three team points by way of a 9-6 decision over Lewiston’s Shaundra Meisner.
The Orofino Tournament which had been scheduled for this Friday and Saturday is canceled, so the next event for local teams is the Clearwater Classic in Lewiston Jan. 22-23.
