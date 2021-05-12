Jr. Steer Riding: 1, Mossy Harrell 73; 2, Riley Davis 72; 3, Keeden Williams 67; 4t, Nathan Mitchel 66; 4t, Ryker Layne 66.
Calf Roping: 1, Mitoh White 13.50; 2, Augie Robinson 15.19; 3, James Boggan 18.91; 4, Hanley Miller 22.65; 5, Austin Ledford 31.20.
Wild Cow Milking: No times.
Bareback: 1, Cooper Cooke 78; 2, Brono Marriett 74; 3, Bruin Bradshaw 69; 4, Sterling Cook 69; 5, Dustin Morigeau 64.
Saddle Bronc: 1, Russell Kay 74; 2, Monty Johnson 72; 3, Gabe McKay 74; 4, Matt Shannon 66; 5, Noah Jones 66.
Team Roping: 1, Jared Thompson/Paul Dunn 7.42; 2, Jake Deleon/Spencer Gordon 7.93; 3, Matt Goings/Hagen White 8.18; 4, Charlie Henniger/Andy Henniger 8.31; 5, Bob Moulton/Arianna Ennis 13.68; 6, Dave Moyle/Kelly Anderson 15.21.
Ranch Bronc: 1, Gabe McKay 76; 2, Warren Johnson 74; 3, Jack Whitaeker 70; 4, Sabien Bolrn 67; 5, Jessy Lawerenoe 64.
Open Barrels: 1, Autumn Zilar 17.364; 2, Aoee Luoero 17.396; 3, Cora Walker 17.539; 4, Sammy Nelson 17.630; 5, Tanya Robinson 17.726; 6, Cassidy Crooket 17.734.
Local Barrels: 1, Kassidy Geibel 17.911; 2, Bailey Erskine 18.148; 3, Shada Edwards 18.496; 4, Isabel Sweetwood 18.641.
Local Team Roping: 1, Shada Edwards/Dallas Edwards 18.03; 2, Jenna Boggan/Nioholas Betts 22.11; 3, Blake Davies/Bubba Braioher 23.64; 4, Morgan Brannan/Austin Brannan 25.42.
Bull Riding: 1, Mossy Waite 84; 2, Riley Barg 78; 3, Hays Weight 77; 4, Austin Herrera 74; 5, McCoy Morton 66.
All-Around: Gabe McKay.
