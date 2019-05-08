OROFINO — The Clearwater Valley boys wound up holding on to second place in the Whitepine League, and in so doing secured a bye for the first round of the 1A District II baseball tournament to be played May 10-11 at OHS.
CV beat Prairie 20-16 last Thursday, May 2.
Prairie played Genesee in an elimination game after the print deadline on Tuesday, May 7, and with a win, the Pirates would play CV in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 10.
Lapwai and Kendrick played an eliminator Tuesday, with the winner to play No. 1 seed Potlatch at 1 p.m. Friday.
The tournament proceeds with the district title to be decided at 11 a.m. Saturday and third place to be determined at 9 a.m.
Four WPL teams will qualify for the 2019 1A state tournament to be held May 17-18 at Glenns Ferry.
