KUNA — After Abbie Frei found Bailey Vanderwall for a basket midway through the first quarter, Grangeville led Aberdeen 8-7, but after Aberdeen’s Ellie Watson scored inside, the Tigers had the lead and a plan: Find a way to get the ball to Watson inside.
It worked out for Aberdeen, as she scored 22 points and the Tigers advanced to Idaho’s 2A title game with a 60-53 win over Grangeville.
Aberdeen led by as many as 15 points, but the Bulldogs put together a comeback with feverish play during the fourth quarter.
After cutting Aberdeen’s lead to 10, 41-31, on a free throw by Mattie Thacker late in the third quarter, Grangeville slipped behind by 14, 49-35, then drew within seven by way of a foul shot by Vanderwall, a layup by Camden Barger, a free throw by Macy Smith, and a couple of gutsy plays by Barger.
The senior guard made a pair of foul shots with 2:54 left in the game, then came up with a steal and a layup plus another free throw with 2:29 remaining. The three-point play cut Aberdeen’s lead to 51-44, but Tigers reserve guard Liliana Ortiz — who shot three-for-nine from the free throw line on the night — made both of her freebies after Barger gave her third foul with 2:22 left.
It stabilized what might otherwise have been a shaky moment for the Tigers, whose top-scoring guards, Yazmin Ortiz (nine points) and Hope Driscoll (11) had both fouled out during Grangeville’s surge. The Bulldogs cut it to eight, and then to six, on back-to-back scores by Vanderwall, who gave her fourth foul with about 30 seconds remaining.
Vanderwall and Barger scored 19 points apiece.
