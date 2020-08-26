Suzanne Acton, who assisted John Cuffe last fall, is Grangeville’s head girls soccer coach this fall. Among the goals she has set is to get the team back to the state tournament, where Cuffe’s squad won a state playoff game for the first time in program history. Two key players departed from that team: graduate Allyena Edmondson, and Swedish exchange student Elsa Israelsson. Cecilia Rojas also graduated.
The whole rest of the squad is back, and that has Acton aiming high. She has paired up older players with newcomers to help the new players get used to varsity soccer.
The squad chose top scorer Naomi Connolley and goalkeeper Talia Brown for captains, and will lean heavily on the likes of 2019 captain Baeli Kinsley and Mia Rioux – who scored two goals during Grangeville’s state tournament win over Kimberly.
To get back, Acton and the team have set “physical goals and other goals. We set goals about doing ball control and having a really good passing game. … The other big thing is communication, on and off the field. And I think that I've already seen that with these girls. They're really a cohesive unit and they're working together.”
With 18 on the squad so far, Grangeville will face the likes of non-league McCall, which has seen turnout of 40-plus in recent years. The Aug. 22 game against CDA Charter has been cancelled, and St. Maries has delayed the start of its season, so the Sept. 12 home game against the Lumberjacks is also a no-go.
“It used to be intimidating [to go against McCall], but now we'll have our own bench with lots of people,” Acton said. “So I'm actually really excited to see how we shape up against them.”
