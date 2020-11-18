In July, Boise State announced the end of its nascent baseball program, with covid-related cancelations having shut down college sports nationwide this spring. Caught in the limbo, Grangeville High alum Chase Adkison has transferred from BSU to Oklahoma State to pursue his baseball dreams, OSU confirmed in a Nov. 11 twitter post.
Boise State’s 2020 season went 14 games from Feb. 21 to March 11 before cancellations set it. Adkison was involved in eight of those games, mainly as catcher, with 11 hits including one double at the plate.
In 24 games for the Bismarck Larks (a collegiate summer league team in North Dakota) Adkison averaged .340 (32-94) in 24 games with three doubles, a triple and a home run.
Oklahoma State has not yet published its 2021 baseball schedule. Its 2020 season was scheduled to run Valentines Day through mid-May, but was also cut short by covid.
(0) comments
