Chase Adkison, known to Free Press readers first as a standout catcher for Grangeville High School, has pursued his passion for baseball all the way into pro ball, with his strong turn at Oklahoma State leading to a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals minor league organization — and, last weekend, to his first start behind the plate with the Palm Beach Cardinals in Florida.
“It’s going great,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of games so far, just getting my feet wet and yeah, it’s been fun.”
With about 40 games remaining on the team’s summer schedule, he was pleased to get back into the swing of baseball.
“It was cool,” he said. “It’s all the same game, so the big thing is just meeting your new teammates and catching some pitchers you just met. You learn how they pitch, what they throw, and just really get to know your teammates and make little adjustments. It’s more so getting back into a rhythm of playing again — I haven’t played since that last regional game at OSU. A lot of guys play summer ball, and I didn’t do that this summer.”
Oklahoma State went two-and-out at an NCAA regional tournament in May, and after that, Adkison entered the Major League Baseball draft.
“I was nervous and excited,” he said of going through the draft process, which led to his signing after the second day. “You’re in contact with teams and you hear offers. It’s a roller coaster of emotions there, but it all worked out. It’s a fun day.”
With his step up, the level of competition also stepped up.
“It’s hard to tell how big that is because we’ve only played a couple of games, but obviously everyone throws harder,” he said. “Everyone at this level is from the best in college. So it’s similar, but guys throw a little bit harder and everyone’s a little bit more polished. I was fortunate to be on a really good team at Oklahoma State, and a lot of those guys I played with got to move on and play pro ball as well. So it’s similar in that aspect, too. It’s really cool looking around your locker room and everyone has a different story. One of my roommates is from Korea, another one’s from Dominican Republic, and the fourth one’s from California. How’d they get here? Their stories are different, their background is different. But, yeah, the work ethic is similar. The drive to wanting to be great and challenging yourself is similar.”
Adkison’s Grangeville connection places him as the one he knows from the smallest town. “I know a lot of the guys out here,” he said, “but as far as anyone from a smaller town, probably not. I haven’t met too many small-town guys. Lots are from other countries.”
Adkison’s baseball journey began in California, and he said that contributed immensely to his development. “That’s some of the best baseball round,” he said. “Just being surrounded by some of the best athletes and guys who have similar drive and want to do the same thing as you definitely helps. But growing up seeing that, moving to a small town helped me a lot as well.”
Now he’s focused on improving his game bit-by-bit, much as he has throughout his baseball life. “It’s a constant game of adjustments,” he said. “Every day you’re working on something new with your swing, you’re constantly striving to be stronger, faster, be in better physical shape. It’s really just everything being more well-rounded, just all around, defensively, offensively. It’s just learning. And the game of baseball, it’s really never ending. Even the big leagues, wherever you go, it’s just like those guys are constantly working on something new. But right now, it’s just kind of getting my feet underneath myself and getting my body back in that shape to play every single day.”
He pointed to the coaching staff at OSU having made a huge difference in his ability level.
“Most of our coaches there played in the big leagues for 10-plus years,” he said. “Robin Ventura, Matt Holiday — just being able to pick their brain and learn little things from them. They have more experience in the game than I’ve been alive.”
Asked to reflect on all the baseball he has played so far, he said no particular moment stands out to him in hindsight. “All the new teammates, all the new friends, the relationships you build, like those last a lifetime,” he said. “Whether that’s back in town with all my high school teammates and being able to see them is super cool — and every level you go to, obviously you meet more and more people. The baseball world gets smaller every step up, but I’d say the relationships built and the friendships really last.”
Information about the Palm Beach Cardinals, including their schedule, is online at milb.com/palm-beach.
