Grangeville High School alum Chase Adkison continued his baseball pursuit by signing with the Palm Beach Cardinals - a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate in Florida - earlier this month.

Chase Adkison, known to Free Press readers first as a standout catcher for Grangeville High School, has pursued his passion for baseball all the way into pro ball, with his strong turn at Oklahoma State leading to a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals minor league organization — and, last weekend, to his first start behind the plate with the Palm Beach Cardinals in Florida.

“It’s going great,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of games so far, just getting my feet wet and yeah, it’s been fun.”

