The final day for prospective players to sign up for the 2019 season of the Camas Prairie Zephyrs American Legion baseball team is set for May 29. A hamburger feed for players and parents will be held that evening at 6 p.m. at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center in order to complete forms and sign releases.
This event is mandatory for players and at least one parent. Coach David Shears, Jr. will present the schedule of games and tournaments and will be announcing practice times and days that will begin that week. Contact Shears at 208-816-0201.
