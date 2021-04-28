KAMIAH — Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 races during the Whitepine League title meet on Saturday, and his efforts helped peel enough team points away from Logos to put the Knights in second place in the boys team scoring. With individual event wins by Brady Cox (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Gabe Eades (long jump, triple jump), Jace Sams (400) and Jack Wilkins (pole vault), the Kamiah boys took first place (147.5 points) just ahead of Logos (132).
Cox, Eades, Wyatt Wilcox and Sams also teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 46.53 seconds.
Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll won the shot put and the discus and the Pirates finished third in boys team scoring with 72 points, one ahead of fourth place Troy.
Other top-three finishes were as follows: Eades (second, 100), CV’s medley relay of Damian Fox, Gunner Anderberg, Ben Bean and Dayton Mitskus (second), Kamiah’s medley relay of Colton Sams, Kaden DeGroot, Matt Davy and Tug Loughran (third), Prairie’s TJ Hibbard (second in shot put, third in discus), DeGroot (second in high jump and pole vault), Kendrick Wheeler (third, high jump) and Lukas Krogh (third, pole vault).
On the girls side, Kamiah (67) took third and Prairie (63) finished fourth. Individually, Laney Landmark swept the hurdles (100 and 300) races and Ellea Uhlenkott booked the league’s top long jump.
Prairie’s Alli Geis, Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder and Wemhoff teamed up to win the 4x200 in 1:53.40.
Other top-three placers were as follows: Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff (second in 100 and 400, third in 200), Laney Landmark (second, 200), Uhlenkott (second, 100 hurdles), CV’s Kadance Schilling (second, 300 hurdles), Kamiah’s 4x100 relay of Dori Hix, Laney Landmark, Logan Landmark and Zayda Loewen (second), CV’s 4x400 relay of Martha Smith, Linnea Lundgren, Cora Mayback and Kadance Schilling (third), CV’s medley relay of Lundgren, Ruth Smith, Shaila Benedict and Mayback (third), CV’s Mary Martin (second, discus), Kamiah’s Logan Landmark (second, pole vault), CV’s Martha Smith (third, pole vault), and Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen (third, triple jump).
