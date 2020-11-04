POCATELLO — The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah cross-country co-op sent four runners to state in 2020, with senior Preston Amerman leading the quartet Oct. 31 at Portneuf Wellness Complex. CV’s Amerman (18th, 17:48) placed in the top 20 among 1A boys, and CV’s Wyatt Anderberg (53rd), CV’s Eleah Swan (53rd), Kamiah’s Zoe Hooper (56th) represented their schools.
Prairie sent two runners to the 1A championships. PHS senior Kyleigh Duclos placed 32nd in the girls race and senior Tyler Wemhoff placed 49th in the boys race.
