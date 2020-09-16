NEZPERCE - CV/K co-op runners were again led by senior Preston Amerman, who completed the new 5K course around Nezperce High School in 18 minutes, 45 seconds — good for second place last Thursday, Sept. 10.
Wyatt Anderberg placed fifth (20:29) for CV/K on the boys side, and Eleah Swan (10th, 26:46) was the co-op’s top finisher.
The competition included boys teams from Potlatch, Troy and Prairie, girls teams from Deary and Potlatch, and runners from Kendrick, Nezperce and Timberline.
Carson Sellers (17:30) of Timberline won the boys race, and Kassidy Chamberlin (23:23) of Troy won the girls race.
