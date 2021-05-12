LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Preston Amerman put up two first place finishes at the most competitive meet area track and field athletes have seen so far this season. Faced with stiffer competition than local small-school athletes typically see during the regular season, Amerman logged personal bests in the 800 (2:02.52) and 1,600 (4:34.48).
Kamiah’s Brady Cox won the boys 110 meter hurdles (16.54), which was also a personal record for him, according to athletic.net.
Prairie’s Matt Coppernoll won the boys discus with a throw of 146-9, and Prairie’ 4x100 relay group of Jesse Cronan, Cole Martin, Zach Rambo and TJ Hibbard won that event with a time of 46.68 seconds.
The highest placements on the girls side were two seconds by Kamiah’s Laney Landmark (27.44 in the 200, 16.96 in the 100 meter hurdles) and the second by CV’s Kadance Schilling (48.15 in the 300 meter hurdles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.