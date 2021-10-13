LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg booked a big personal best during the Inland Empire Challenge cross-country meet last Saturday, Oct. 9, finishing the 5K in 17:21 — 94 seconds faster than his previous best, which he logged Sept. 25 at Potlatch.
On a day the field’s top 10 runners were out of Blackfoot, Bishop Kelly, Lewiston and Moscow high schools, Anderberg’s run placed him 53rd — but his time put him on the heels of the third-fastest 1A Idaho runner, as Jasper Whitling of Logos held him off at the end.
The next-fastest CV/K boy was Dayton Mitzkis, who finished in 19:18.
On the girls side, CV/K’s Eleah Swan finished in 21:28 (48th), and Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs finished in 19:49 (18th).
Next is the district meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.