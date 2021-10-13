Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg photo

LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg booked a big personal best during the Inland Empire Challenge cross-country meet last Saturday, Oct. 9, finishing the 5K in 17:21 — 94 seconds faster than his previous best, which he logged Sept. 25 at Potlatch.

On a day the field’s top 10 runners were out of Blackfoot, Bishop Kelly, Lewiston and Moscow high schools, Anderberg’s run placed him 53rd — but his time put him on the heels of the third-fastest 1A Idaho runner, as Jasper Whitling of Logos held him off at the end.

The next-fastest CV/K boy was Dayton Mitzkis, who finished in 19:18.

On the girls side, CV/K’s Eleah Swan finished in 21:28 (48th), and Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs finished in 19:49 (18th).

Next is the district meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in Lewiston.

